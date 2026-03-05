US condemns Iranian attack on Nakhchivan

The United States has strongly condemned the drone strikes carried out by Iran against Nakhchivan, the U.S. Embassy in Baku said.

"The United States condemns the March 5 Iranian drone strikes on Nakhchivan and stands in full solidarity with the people of Azerbaijan. The U.S. Embassy in Baku is closely assessing the situation as it evolves and wishes a speedy recovery to those who were injured in the attack," the statement reads.

On March 5, a drone attack took place at the Nakhchivan International Airport in Azerbaijan. The drone flying from Iranian territory crashed into the airport building and exploded near the secondary school in Shakarabad village, Babek district. Four civilians were injured as a result of the incident.