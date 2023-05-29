Armenia dissatisfied with results of Moscow talks on Lachin corridor

29 May. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Monday, speaking in Armenia's parliament, that he is not satisfied with the results of the talks with his Russian counterparts in Moscow on unblocking the Lachin corridor.

According to the PM, one of the topics of discussion was related to the situation in the Lachin corridor.

"We’ve discussed this issue with our Russian colleagues. I can't say that the results of this discussion are satisfactory. It is very sad that the closure of the Lachin corridor took place in the presence of Russian peacekeepers. We will continue to negotiate with our Russian partners in order to resolve this situation," Nikol Pashinyan said.

According to the results of the May 25 trilateral talks held in Moscow, it became obvious that Yerevan no longer has plans for a new Karabakh war against Baku.