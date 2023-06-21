Euro 2024: Scotland beat Georgia in match suspended after downpour

21 Jun. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Scotland moved a step closer to booking their spot at Euro 2024 as they qualified with a 2-0 win over Georgia on June 20 in a match suspended for an hour and 40 minutes due to torrential rain.

Scotland took the lead after 6 minutes from Callum McGregor's shot, before referee Istan Vad stopped the game few minutes later due to the conditions.

What was intended to be a 20 minute pause turned into a lengthy delay before the match restarted with the Georgians not returning for 10 minutes after the officials decided the pitch was fit to resume.

Scotland dominated a fast-paced first half on the still sodden turf and scored another goal at the beginning of the second half through Scott McTominay's strike.

In the 93rd minute, Georgia were awarded a penalty for a handball against Aaron Hickey, but Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's effort was off target.

Scotland have 12 points after four straight wins in Group A and will next play Cyprus on September 8. Second-placed Georgia, who have four points, will next face Spain.