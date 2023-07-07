Azerbaijani athlete claims three gold medals at European Championship

7 Jul. 11:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani athlete Ravin Almamedov (73 kg) won three gold medals at the European Youth Championship in Chisinau.

He became the best in lifting with a snatch of 137 kg and in jerk lift with a weight 162 kg.

In addition to this, he showed the best result with a total weight of 299 kg (137 + 162), which was also the best result in the final standings.

Boys and girls of 15 and 17 years old participate in the championship. In total, 356 athletes (165 girls and 191 boys) from 40 countries of the world take part in the European Championship held in the capital of Moldova.