Woman who interrupts Quran-burning protest in Sweden detained

18 Aug. 19:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Swedish police detained a woman Friday who sprayed an anti-Islam activist with a fire extinguisher as he staged a Quran-burning protest outside the Iranian Embassy in Stockholm.

Video of the scene showed the woman rushing up to Salwan Momika and spraying white powder toward him before she was intercepted by plainclothes police officers who led her away. Momika, who appeared stunned but unhurt, then resumed his demonstration, which had been authorized by police.

The Police spokeswoman said the woman, who was not identified by police, was detained on suspicion of disturbing public order and violence against a police officer.

Momika has desecrated the Quran in a series of anti-Islam protests that have caused anger in many Muslim countries.