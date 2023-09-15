Azerbaijan increases electricity production

15 Sep. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan increased electricity production by 154.2 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) from January through August 2023, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on X.

According to him, electricity production in Azerbaijan in the reporting period amounted to 19.2 billion kWh.

Shahbazov added that electricity exports by Azerbaijan totaled 1.53 billion kWh, while imports - 169.3 million kWh.

The country produced more than 28.9 billion kWh of electricity in 2022, showing a four percent increase year-on-year. More than three billion kWh were exported, while imports stood at 137.1 million kWh.