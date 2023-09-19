Armenia promises not to fight against Azerbaijan

19 Sep. 16:05 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Armenia has no plans to participate in military operations in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan. Earlier, Azerbaijan launched an anti-terrorist operation in the region against Armenian illegal armed groups.

The Armenian government held a security council meeting in Yerevan to disscuss local anti-terrorist activities conducted by the Azerbaijani army in Karabakh.

The meeting was held under the leadership of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. He said that Armenia will not articipate in military operations against Azerbaijan.

"Armenia does not participate in military operations, and I want to note once again that the Republic of Armenia does not have an army in Karabakh. At present, we will not take any rash actions," Pashinyan said.

Anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh

The local anti-terrorist activities of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan have been launched to restore the constitutional order in the entire territory of the Karabakh Economic Region. The civilian population and civilian infrastructure are not targets, only legitimate military targets of the Armenian Armed Forces are taken out of action.



The anti-terrorist operation will make it possible to ensure the rovisions of the Trilateral Statement signed on 9-10 November 2020, supress military provocations, sabotage and terrorist attacks in the Karabakh Economic Region, secure the withdrawal of formations of Armenia’s armed forces from Azerbaijan, and thereby provide the safety of the civilian population and restoration work in the region.