IDF takes up several positions in southern Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have announced that they are taking up forward defensive positions in southern Lebanon, according to a statement from the IDF Spokesperson's Office.

"In recent days, Israeli forces have taken up forward defensive positions to create an additional defensive layer and eliminate threats to residents of northern Israel. The IDF will continue to operate in a heightened forward defensive posture and remains prepared for any developments in the area",

the military stated.

The official statement added that Hezbollah provoked Israel through its attack on Israeli territory and its support for the Iranian regime.

The IDF clarified that Hezbollah will face the consequences of its actions.