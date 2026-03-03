Putin orders evacuation of Russians from Middle East

Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and other relevant agencies to begin evacuating Russian tourists from countries in the Middle East.

The president made the announcement during a meeting with the government.

"I have already issued the relevant orders to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and so on",

Putin stated.

He also noted that the leaders of the Persian Gulf states had already made considerable efforts to assist in the evacuation process.