Washington understands Moscow's position on events in Iran - Sergey Ryabkov

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated that the USA understands Russia's position on the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, including Moscow's firm stance against escalation and violations of international law.

"Fundamental assessments are all made at multilateral forums, and the Americans are receiving our signals about the unacceptability of this flagrant violation, a comprehensive breach of the most fundamental principles of the international legal system, as a result of the aggression committed and continues to be committed by the US and Israel",

Ryabkov said.

His remarks follow comments by US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, who stated that Washington had no direct problems with Russia or China in the context of the current Middle East conflict, emphasizing that Iran's nuclear ambitions remain the primary concern for the USA.