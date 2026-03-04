Vestnik Kavkaza

IRGC attacks Kurdish positions in Iraqi Kurdistan

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has carried out a missile strike on positions belonging to Kurdish paramilitary groups in the autonomous region of Iraqi Kurdistan.

"The IRGC launched a missile attack on the positions of anti-Iranian Kurdish groups based in Iraqi Kurdistan",

 the IRGC headquarters stated.

According to the statement, a total of three missiles were fired at Kurdish units in northern Iraq.

Earlier, some Western media outlets reported that Iraqi Kurds had launched an offensive against Iran. However, both Iranian officials - including Ali Larijani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council - and Kurdish representatives have denied those claims.

