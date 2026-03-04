Vestnik Kavkaza

Bayramov and Fidan discuss Iran's attack on Nakhchivan

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, to discuss the Iranian drone attack on the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, according to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Bayramov stated that Iran's action further escalates regional tensions and emphasized that Baku reserves the right to respond.

Fidan expressed strong protest over the incident and stressed that such attacks violate the norms and principles of international law.

During the conversation, both sides underscored the importance of continued coordination between Azerbaijan and Türkiye within the framework of bilateral cooperation.

