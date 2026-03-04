Israel condemns drone attack on Azerbaijan - Deputy Foreign Minister

Israel has condemned the drone attack carried out today by Iran against Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Deputy Foreign Minister Sharen Haskel wrote on social media.

She emphasized that the international community must not remain indifferent to what happened, describing it as further evidence of Tehran's aggressive behavior.

According to the diplomat, the attack on civilian targets in Azerbaijan demonstrates that Iranian authorities have "lost their heads".

"The octopus's head in Tehran is no longer hiding behind proxy organizations, but is launching direct attacks and spreading chaos",

Sharen Haskel said.

She called on the international community to take action to stop Iran, emphasizing that it would not halt its aggression on its own.