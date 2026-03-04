Iranian drones attack Azerbaijan

A drone attack was carried out on Nakhchivan, the Azerbaijani media reported. Videos are circulating on social media of the aftermath of an accident.

A drone from Iran crashed and exploded near the Nakhchivan airport building, APA reported.

According to Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic's Ministry of Education, teachers and students in two schools located near the airport have been evacuated, Report reported.

"The evacuation was carried out to ensure the safety of the teaching staff and students," the statement reads.

One of the drones crashed near a secondary school in the village of Shekekabad in the Babek district, Trend reported.

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry said that drone attacks were carried out from the territory of Iran on the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

It was reported that one drone fell on the terminal building of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic airport, and another fell near a school building in the village of Shekarabad.

"We strongly condemn these drone attacks carried out from the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which damaged the airport building and injured two civilians. This attack on the territory of Azerbaijan violates the norms and principles of international law and contributes to increased tension in the region," the statement reads.

The ministry demands that Iran clarify the above-mentioned issue as soon as possible, provide an explanation, and take the necessary urgent measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future.

"The Azerbaijani side reserves the right to take appropriate countermeasures," the ministry said.

Moreover, it was noted that the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Demirchilou, has been summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. A strong protest will be expressed to the Iranian side, and a corresponding note of protest will be presented.