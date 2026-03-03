Vestnik Kavkaza

IDF strikes Iranian military headquarters

IDF strikes Iranian military headquarters
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carried out a significant strike on a military complex in eastern Tehran that housed command centers of Iranian security forces, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Office.

The operation was conducted by the Israeli Air Force based on intelligence gathered by Israeli agencies, the statement said.

According to the military, activity linked to the planning of operations against Israel and other countries in the region had been identified at the site.

Earlier reports indicated that the IDF had struck multiple Iranian targets, including the headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and intelligence directorates.

390 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.