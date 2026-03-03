Iran permits two countries to pass through Strait of Hormuz

Iran permitted two ships of friendly countries to pass via the Strait of Hormuz, a spokesperson of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy said.

He noted that the IRGC hit two tankers on the first day of war, on the second day - several ships the U.S. induced to go through the Strait of Hormuz and support them.

"The ships breaching Iran’s rules when passing through the Strait of Hormuz were engaged. No traffic via the Strait of Hormuz takes place from the fourth day of war. On the third day, only two vessels authorized and approved by Iran as vessels of friendly countries received the permit to pass," IRGC said.

Iran hit more than ten ships, including tankers, in the Strait of Hormuz since the moment when the U.S. and Israel attacked it on February 28, the spokesperson added.