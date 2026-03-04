Iran ready to attack Israeli nuclear reactor if they try to topple regime

Iran will target the Israeli nuclear site of Dimona if Israel and the U.S. seek regime change in the Islamic Republic, ISNA reported, citing an Iranian military official.

The Iranian threat came five days into an intense joint U.S.-Israel air campaign against Iran. Both have said the aim is to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear bomb and to destroy the Islamic Republic’s long-range ballistic missile program. Israel has also actively encouraged Iranians to overthrow their regime, while the US has indicated it would welcome such a change.

The Shimon Peres Negev Nuclear Research Center, near the city of Dimona, located in the Negev southern region of the country, is among the most protected locations in the country, with measures believed to include the full range of Israel’s air defense systems.