US operation against Iran may last 100 days - report

The United States is considering that an operation against Iran could take at least 100 days, U.S. media reported.

A military conflict between the U.S. and Iran may last a minimum of 100 days, and it is possible it could drag on until September, according to sources cited by Politico.

According to the report, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth has once again revised the timeline for the military operation against Iran, extending its duration.

"U.S. Central Command is asking the Pentagon to send more military intelligence officers to its headquarters in Tampa, Florida, to support operations against Iran for at least 100 days, but likely through September," a source said.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that a confrontation with Iran would be over in four to five weeks.