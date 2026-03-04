Ilham Aliyev: Iran committed a terrorist attack against Azerbaijan

Iran committed a terrorist attack against Azerbaijan today, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated at a meeting of the country's Security Council.

Ilham Aliyev stated that the strikes targeted civilian infrastructure in Nakhchivan, including the international airport terminal, a school, and other civilian sites.

The president emphasized that the Azerbaijani government strongly condemns the attack and demands that those responsible be immediately brought to justice.

"Iranian officials must provide an explanation to the Azerbaijani side, an apology must be offered, and those who committed this terrorist act must be held criminally liable",

Ilham Aliyev said.

He recalled the 2023 terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran, noting that after Baku's insistence, the perpetrator received the harshest punishment.

" At our insistence, the perpetrator of that terrorist act was handed the most severe punishment. [...] This time, the response will be the same. We will not put up with this groundless act of terror and aggression committed against Azerbaijan. Our Armed Forces have been instructed to prepare and implement retaliatory measures",

Ilham Aliyev noted.

Aliyev reiterated that Baku has repeatedly made clear to Tehran - particularly following last year's events - that Azerbaijani territory would not be used against any neighboring country.

" Azerbaijan does not and will not participate in operations against Iran either then or now, because this is our position. We have no interest in conducting any operations against neighboring countries, nor does our policy allow it. We are protecting and have protected our territorial integrity. Just as we have put an end to the Armenian occupation, we are ready to show our strength against any evil force, and Iran should not forget this",

Aliyev said.

The president described Iran's attack as an act of profound ingratitude. He noted that following recent events in Iran, Baku had sent condolences, the Foreign Minister had spoken with his Iranian counterpart at his instruction, and Ilham Aliyev personally visited the Iranian embassy - the only head of state to do so.

"In other words, not appreciating this, downplaying it, and acting like vile and ungrateful people does not bring honor to anyone. These dishonorable people, those who committed this act of terror against us, will regret it. They should not test our strength. Those who once wanted to test our strength were crushed by the Iron Fist. Today’s incident will also produce the same result",

Ilham Aliyev said.

He also revealed that this morning, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister had requested Azerbaijan's assistance in evacuating Iranian embassy personnel from Lebanon, citing a lack of capacity. Aliyev said he immediately ordered the necessary support, dispatched a plane, and refused an offer of payment. "...if we do not provide assistance now in such a difficult time, then when should we provide assistance?", Aliyev said.

The president stated that an action plan is being prepared in response to Iran's attack, and relevant instructions have been issued. The Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan has been summoned to the Foreign Ministry to receive a formal protest note, and additional diplomatic steps will follow, including measures related to the border.

Aliyev assured that all necessary actions would be pursued through diplomatic channels.

"Our Armed Forces, the Ministry of Defense, the State Border Service, and all other special forces have been brought to level-one mobilization and must be ready to conduct any operation. This is all for now",

Ilham Aliyev said.