Iran's Foreign Ministry denies targeting Nakhchivan

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi has denied that Iran has targeted Azerbaijan, which earlier said two Iranian drones had hit its autonomous Nakhchivan exclave, including an airport building.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has not targeted the Republic of Azerbaijan. We do not target our neighbouring countries," Gharibabadi said.

“Iran’s policy is only to strike the military bases of its enemies” that are active in the region and are used to attack Iran, including those of the U.S. and Israel, the deputy FM said.