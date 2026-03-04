Hezbollah strikes Israeli Air Defense plant

Lebanese Hezbollah militants have carried out a missile strike on a facility belonging to Rafael, an Israeli manufacturer of air defense systems, according to Hezbollah' statement.

"At 12:20 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2026, Islamic Resistance fighters launched a missile attack on the Rafael military industrial complex south of Acre",

Hezbollah said.

No damage or casualties have been reported.

The attack comes despite a recent directive from the Lebanese government banning Hezbollah from conducting military operations and calling for the group's demilitarization.

The strike follows Israel's ongoing military operation in southern Lebanon, which was launched in response to earlier Hezbollah shelling of Israeli territory.