More than 23,000 flights canceled in Middle East since February 28 - media

Since February 28, following the outbreak of hostilities between the US and Israel against Iran, approximately 23,000 flights have been canceled in the Middle East, according to Bloomberg.

"The problems the war in Iran is creating for the global aviation industry are worsening every day: the number of canceled flights at Middle East airports has exceeded 23,000 since the start of hostilities",

the publication reported.

According to Bloomberg, US and Israeli military action against Iran has a significant negative impact on air transport worldwide.

Of the 36,000 scheduled flights connected to the Middle East, more than half have been canceled since February 28. According to the report, this accounts for approximately 4.4 million passenger seats.