Saudi Arabia and Qatar condemn Iran's attacks on Azerbaijan and Turkey

Saudi Arabia condemns Iran's attacks with unmanned air vehicles (UAVs) against Azerbaijan, the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The statement noted that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemns Iran's attempts to target Türkiye and Azerbaijan.

“These cowardly attempts against both countries demonstrate a hostile position that cannot be justified under any circumstances,” the ministry said.

Qatar also expressed its strong condemnation of the attempt to target Türkiye with a ballistic missile and an airport in Azerbaijan with Iranian drones, Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.