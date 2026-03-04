Israel claims half of Iran's missile launchers destroyed

Israeli military estimates suggest that over half of Iran’s missile launchers have been destroyed in recent strikes since February 28, IDF spokesperson Anna Ukolova said.

"One of our important goals is launchers. Based on our assessments, more than 50% of Iran’s missile launchers have been eliminated," Ukolova said.

She explained that this reduction in Iran’s missile capabilities was a key factor enabling the Israeli authorities to ease some restrictions on the home front.

Earlier, at least nine people have been killed and 27 injured in a missile strike on the Israeli city of Beit Shemesh.

The escalation began on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched a coordinated military operation targeting Iran. In response, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation, attacking targets within Israel. Additionally, US military targets in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also hit.