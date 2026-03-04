Azerbaijani Defense Ministry strongly condemns Iranian drone attack on Nakhchivan

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense expressed strong condemnation of the Iranian drone attack on civilian targets in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic today.

The ministry noted that the armed forces of Iran conducted attacks from Iranian territory using unmanned aerial vehicles against the airport and other civilian infrastructure in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan.

"The technical specifications of the UAVs and the details of the attacks are being investigated," the statement reads.

The ministry strongly condemns the attacks carried out by the Iranian armed forces against civilian infrastructure on the territory of Azerbaijan in the absence of any military necessity, and stressed that Iran bears the entire responsibility for the incident.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense prepares necessary retaliatory measures to defend the country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as to ensure the security of civilians and civilian infrastructure. The ministry stressed that these acts of aggression will not remain unanswered.