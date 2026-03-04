Putin proposes leave EU gas market now

Russia may initiate its withdrawal from the European market ahead of time in view of the EU’s intention to completely reject its gas, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

He recalled that the EU plans to introduce restrictions for Russian gas purchases in a month, including liquefied, and in 2027, further restrictions, up to the complete ban.

"Could it be more beneficial for us to stop supplies to the European market right now? To go to markets being opened and to secure our position there?" Putin said.

The Russian leader is going to instruct the national government to consider the issue of redirecting the gas industry from supplies to Europe to more attractive markets.