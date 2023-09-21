Iran resumes flights to Azerbaijan and Armenia

21 Sep. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Flights between Iran and Azerbaijan and Armenia have resumed following the successful anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh, spokesperson of Iran's civil aviation organization Jafar Yazerlu said.

"After the launch of anti-terrorist measures in Karabakh on September 19, the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization suspended all flights to Azerbaijan and Armenia in the opposite direction for the safety of passengers," he said.

Yazerlu added that yesterday, given the agreement reached in the region, a decision was made to resume flights.

Anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh

The local anti-terrorist activities of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan were launched to restore the constitutional order in the entire territory of the Karabakh Economic Region. The civilian population and civilian infrastructure were not targets, only legitimate military targets of the Armenian Armed Forces were taken out of action.



The anti-terrorist operation made it possible to ensure the rovisions of the Trilateral Statement signed on 9-10 November 2020, supress military provocations, sabotage and terrorist attacks in the Karabakh Economic Region, secure the withdrawal of formations of Armenia’s armed forces from Azerbaijan, and thereby provide the safety of the civilian population and restoration work in the region.