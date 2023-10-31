Israel’s war in Gaza enters third stage

31 Oct. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel’s military operation in the Gaza Strip in response to attacks by the radical Palestinian group Hamas has entered its third stage which includes expanding ground operations in the enclave, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

"We are in the midst of the war. We have set the clear goal of destroying Hamas's military and governing capabilities. We are doing this systematically," the press service quoted him as saying. "The first blocking stage is over. The 2nd stage, pounding them from the air is continuing all the time. The 3rd stage - the IDF has expanded its ground incursion inside the Gaza Strip. It is doing so in measured, very powerful, steps making methodical, step-by-step progress," Netanyahu said.

On October 7, militants from the Palestinian radical group Hamas staged a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. The number of those killed in Gaza since the outbreak of the escalation has reached 8,306. More than 1,400 people were killed in Israel, inckuding 200 Russians. More than 200 people are still being held hostage by Hamas.