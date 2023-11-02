SCO countries to create two international transport corridors

2 Nov. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A memorandum of understanding was signed regarding the establishment and development of the Russia - Caspian Sea - Turkmenistan - Uzbekistan - Kyrgyzstan international multimodal transport corridor, the press service of the CIS Executive Committee reported.

This memorandum was signed by Kyrgyzstan's Minister of Transport Tilek Tekebaev, Uzbekistan's Ilkhom Makhkamov and Russia's Deputy Minister of Transport Dmitry Zverev.

The signing of this memorandum took place on the sidelines of the first Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) International Transport Forum in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Additionally, on the sidelines of the forum, a memorandum of understanding was also signed for the creation and development of the Belarus - Russia - Kazakhstan - Uzbekistan - Afghanistan - Pakistan international transport corridor.

The first transport forum of the SCO is currently underway in Uzbekistan, bringing together representatives from the transportation authorities of SCO member countries and over 60 major companies from 15 countries.