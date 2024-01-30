Azerbaijani Parliament: PACE adheres to biased political interests

30 Jan. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) decision reflects biased political interests, Azerbaijani member of Milli Majlis (Parliament) deputy Emin Hajiyev said.

"It is known that the Azerbaijani delegation's credentials were not approved by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe at the winter session, and it was requested that our delegation's voting rights be temporarily restricted. This is another campaign of forces that failed to swallow the independent strategy, triumphant victory, and complete restoration of Azerbaijan's sovereignty," Emin Hajiyev said.

He stressed that those who are trying to put pressure on the Azerbaijani state should realize that these efforts will not bring results.

"PACE was unconcerned about the fate of Azerbaijanis who were forced out of their native lands at gunpoint nearly thirty years ago, but it is now raising the issue of non-existent "violations" of human rights, such as the alleged "forced eviction" of Armenian residents from Karabakh, who in reality left willingly. PACE's activities demonstrate dishonesty and political hypocrisy," Emin Hajiyev said.

The MP noted that these strategies of the Council of Europe will not produce any outcomes, since Azerbaijan conducts an independent domestic and foreign policy. Thus, the world has once again experienced Azerbaijan's just position, will, and tenacity.