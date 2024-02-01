Commissions on delimitation hold meeting on Azerbaijan-Armenia border - Baku

1 Feb. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The sixth meeting of the State Commission on the delimitation of the state border between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border and Border Security between Armenia and Azerbaijan was held on 31 January 2024, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported.

The meeting was held on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Armenia's Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.

Meanwhile, the 5th meeting on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border delimitation was held on November 30.