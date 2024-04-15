Turkish and Iranian FMs discuss attack on Israel

15 Apr. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone call with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian on April 14, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

Fidan told the top Iranian diplomat that Ankara did not want further escalation of tension in the region after Iran’s drone and missile attack against Israel in response to Israel’s targeting of the Iranian diplomatic mission in Syria.

Amirabdollahian told Fidan that its "retaliatory operation" against Israel had ended, adding that Iran would not launch a new operation unless it was attacked, diplomatic sources said.

The two ministers underscored the importance of not escalating the tensions further in their call.