Iran moves closer to selecting new supreme leader

Iran has decided on possible candidates for the post of supreme leader of the country, member of the Assembly of Experts responsible for electing Iran's supreme leader, Ahmad Khatami said on Wednesday.

According to him, Iran’s Assembly of Experts has polled its members and is now closer to holing a vote on the Islamic Republic’s new supreme leader.

"The experts have been polled, and we are now close to selecting a new leader of the revolution," Ahmad Khatami said.

The 88-member body has the authority to appoint a new ayatollah. Under Article 111 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic, in the event of the death or incapacity of the Supreme Leader, the experts must appoint a new leader as soon as possible.