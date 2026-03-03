Utair Airlines to begin flights from UAE

Utair Airlines has begun flights to repatriate Russian citizens stranded in the UAE since the escalation of hostilities in the region.

The first repatriation flight is scheduled for today, March 4. The aircraft will depart Abu Dhabi at 7:20 PM local time, with Moscow's Vnukovo Airport as its final destination. Passengers will receive flight details via SMS and email.

According to the airline's press service, information regarding additional flights will be released once the schedule is finalized.