Russia expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Turkmenistan for evacuation assistance - Zakharova

The Russian Foreign Ministry has thanked Baku, Yerevan, and Ashgabat for their assistance in evacuating Russian citizens from Iran. On March 3, 117 Russian nationals were evacuated to Azerbaijan.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova expressed gratitude to the authorities of Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Turkmenistan for their help in evacuating Russian citizens from Iran amid ongoing hostilities .

"Russia expresses sincere appreciation to Ashgabat, Baku, and Yerevan for their prompt and effective assistance in facilitating the unhindered departure from Iran of Russian citizens who found themselves in an extremely difficult situation due to the escalating tensions in the region," Zakharova said.

According to her, Moscow highly values the willingness of friends and neighbors to provide not only logistical support but also to surround Russian citizens with care and attention. She noted that Russian diplomats are in contact with the relevant authorities in the countries where Russian citizens are currently staying.

Zakharova also mentioned that a large group of Russian diplomats' family members was sent from Iran to Azerbaijan yesterday. The spokesperson further emphasized the need for Russian tourists to refrain from traveling to Iran.

On March 3, 117 Russian citizens traveled from Iran to Azerbaijan, including 45 children. They were joined by seven citizens of Belarus and one citizen of Kyrgyzstan.