Ilham Aliyev visits Iranian Embassy over Khamenei's death

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited the Embassy of Iran in the country on March 4 to offer condolences over the passing of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei, and numerous civilians.

Mojtaba Demirchilou, Ambassador of Iran to Azerbaijan, welcomed the head of state.

The President of Azerbaijan signed the book of condolence and  held a conversation with the ambassador.

President Ilham Aliyev said he would always fondly recall his meetings with Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei during his visits to Iran.

Mojtaba Demirchilou expressed gratitude to the President of Azerbaijan for visiting the embassy and extending his condolences.

