Tanker traffic in Strait of Hormuz falls by 90 percent

Oil tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has dropped by 90% compared to the previous week, according to data from the vessel tracking service MarineTraffic.

"An analysis of vessel activity shows that tanker transit traffic has currently decreased by approximately 90% compared to last week",

the service reported.

The decline follows warnings from the Iranian IRGC Navy, whose spokesman Mohammad Akbarzadeh stated this morning that Iran has complete control over the strait and will not permit vessels to transit. He further claimed that ten tankers ignoring Tehran's warnings about the dangers of passage through the strait had been destroyed by missiles and drones.