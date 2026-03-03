Pete Hegseth: US has no problems with Russia and China

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has stated that Washington does not consider Russia and China a problem amid the current tensions in the Middle East, despite calls from both countries for de-escalation.

"Our issue is not with them (Russia and China - the editor's note), it is with Iran's nuclear ambitions",

Pete Hegseth reported.

According to the Pentagon chief, the US has no specific response to the calls from Moscow and Beijing for an end to the attacks.

Hegseth also confirmed that the USA intends to continue its military operation and is deploying additional forces to the region.