Russian Deputy Foreign Minister discusses latest developments surrounding Iran with Turkish Ambassador

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko met with Turkish Ambassador to Russia Tanju Bilgiç in Moscow on Wednesday, March 4, according to a statement published on the Russian Foreign Ministry's website.

The discussions focused on recent developments in the Middle East, with particular attention to the ongoing situation involving Iran.

"During the conversation, the parties exchanged views on the crisis surrounding Iran and the situation in the Middle East overall",

the ministry reported.

Rudenko reaffirmed Moscow's position supporting a swift de-escalation of the conflict and the resolution of all issues through political and diplomatic means. He also expressed Russia's readiness to fully facilitate efforts toward a negotiated settlement.