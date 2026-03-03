First Iranian missile shot down over Türkiye

A ballistic missile, believed to have been launched from Iran, was intercepted and destroyed over Turkish airspace on Wednesday, marking the first such incident since the escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, according to the Turkish Ministry of Defense. The missile was shot down by NATO forces deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean.

"NATO air and missile defense forces deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean promptly intercepted and neutralized a ballistic missile launched from Iran and heading toward Turkish airspace after passing through Iraqi and Syrian airspace",

Turkish Ministry of Defense reported.

Officials confirmed that debris from the missile fell in the Dörtyol district of Hatay Province. No injuries were reported.

The Incirlik Air Base, a US military base located approximately 100 kilometres from Dörtyol, is believed to have been the intended target.

Following the incident, the Turkish presidential administration issued a statement affirming Ankara's readiness to respond to any threats against the republic. Burhanettin Duran, head of the Communications Directorate, reported that the missile flew over Iraqi and Syrian territory and was heading into Turkish airspace from the Hatay region.

"Our agencies monitored the developments in real time and acted in full coordination. Our will and ability to ensure the security of the country and our people are at the highest level",

the Head of Communications reported.

The statement further emphasized that Türkiye will take all necessary measures to protect its territory and airspace, and will respond to any hostile actions within the framework of international law.

"During this process, cooperation and consultations with NATO and our allies will continue",

Turkish Presidential Administration said.

Ankara has called on all parties involved in the conflict to refrain from actions that could further escalate tensions and widen the conflict in the region.