Georgian wine exports to Russia almost double

20 May. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia exported around 37,000 tons of wine to Russia in January - April 2024, which is 1.9-fold more than the same figure in 2023, the Georgian National Statistics Service reported.

"Georgia exported 37,040 tons of wine worth $99.5 mln to Russia, the report said. In the first four months of 2023, the same figure amounted to 19,040 tons worth $52.3 mln. In the total volume of exports of goods to In Russia, the share of wine was 43.2%," the statement reports.

The volume of supplies of mineral water to Russia, as well as carbonated drinks containing sugar, increased by 11.4%, to about 70,900 tons.