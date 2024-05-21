Kazakh President ratifies treaty with Uzbekistan

21 May. 18:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has ratified the treaty on allied relations with Uzbekistan, according to Akorda.

The agreement on allied relations was signed in Tashkent on December 22, 2022.

The document aims to elevate Kazakh-Uzbek relations to a new level of interaction and bilateral cooperation, fostering the continued independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and sustainable economic development of both states.

Under the agreement, the countries commit to abstaining from participation in any blocs or alliances and from engaging in actions directed against each other.

The states will create favorable conditions to enhance mutual economic cooperation, boost trade turnover, investment, entrepreneurship and other economic activities, develop a connected transport system, and preserve the spiritual and cultural closeness of their peoples. The countries will also deepen cooperation in science, education, medicine, sports, culture, tourism and information exchange.

The treaty includes provisions for the rational use of transboundary water resources and the operation of water management facilities, along with the introduction of water-saving technologies.