Nearly 200 people injured in Türkiye earthquake

16 Oct. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Turkish authorities have announced the number of victims as a result of a powerful earthquake that took place today in the south-east of the country in the province of Malatya.

A strong earthquake that was registered today in the province of Malatya, located in the south-east of Türkiye, injured 187 people. The relevant data was announced by Minister of Internal Affairs Ali Yerlikaya.

The minister emphasized that there were no casualties as a result of the tremors.

94 people were injured in Elazig, the governor of the province Numan Hatipoglu informed.

The earthquake occurred this morning in the province of Malatya. Its magnitude was 5.9. Tremors were also felt in Diyarbakir, Tunceli and Elazig.