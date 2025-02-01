Türkiye sees record tourism revenue in 2024

1 Feb. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye hosted 52.6 million international tourists in 2024, marking a 7% rise from the previous year, as the country's booming tourism industry set a new income record of $61.1 billion, official data showed.

Separate data from the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry showed that the total number of visitors arriving in 2024 rose by 9.84% from the previous year to 62.27 million, including visitors of Turkish origin.

Istanbul, Türkiye’s most populous city, remained the top destination for international tourists, drawing 18.6 million visitors last year.

The resort city of Antalya on the Turkish Riviera ranked second, welcoming 15.9 million foreign visitors in 2024.

The northwestern province of Edirne followed with 4.8 million visitors, while the Aegean province of Mugla attracted 3.7 million.

Separate data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) showed that Türkiye’s tourism revenue surged 18.3% year-on-year to a historic high of $61.1 billion in 2024.