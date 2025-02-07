Armenia boosts tourism

7 Feb. 12:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Chairperson of Armenia's Tourism Committee, Lusine Gevorgyan, announced a 16% growth in tourism over the past 5 years.

She noted that more than 2.2 million tourists visited Armenia in 2024, which is 4.6% less than in 2023. At the same time, the figures were 1.8 million in 2019.

Gevorgyan called the latest figures a very important indicator that should only improve. She expressed hope for further increase in tourist flow to Armenia.

According to her, the goal is to increase the number of tourists to at least 3 million per year. She added that the target markets include the UAE and the Middle East.

Gevorgyan also stated that the Committee is working on developing the tourism sector in the regions of Armenia.