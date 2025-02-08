New city park opened in Baku

8 Feb. 15:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the inauguration of a newly built park near the “Ganjlik” metro station in Baku.

The park is located in the Narimanov district, at the intersection of Vagif Avenue, Jeyhun Hajibayli, Shamsi Rahimov, and Nasib bay Yusifbayli streets.

Several unusable buildings in the area were demolished, allowing for the park's expansion to 19 hectares.

The park features two modern restaurants, a fountain, and a green area covering 14 hectares. Over 20,000 trees and shrubs were planted, and an automatic irrigation system, water and fire tanks, a pumping station, and security surveillance cameras were installed. The park also boasts a new lighting system that meets modern standards.

Additionally, it includes pedestrian and bicycle paths, children's entertainment areas, and sports fields with outdoor exercise facilities, head of the Baku City Executive Authority Eldar Azizov said.

The historic administrative building within the park was preserved and underwent restoration. An underpass was constructed to connect the new park with the nearby “Dada Gorgud” Park, ensuring the safe and convenient movement of residents.