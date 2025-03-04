Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan increase mutual trade turnover

4 Mar. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The trade turnover of agricultural products between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in 2024 amounted to $78.6 million.

The trade turnover increased by 5.6% over the year, according to the first meeting of the working group between representatives of the Azerbaijani and Kazakh Ministries.

In the course of the meeting, Kazakhstan's Vice-Minister of Agriculture Ermek Kenzhekhanuly and Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Agriculture Elchin Zeynalov emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation in the agricultural sector.

The parties noted that the establishment of a working group aimed at strengthening cooperation and identifying key areas of partnership.

Representatives of the two bodies discussed prospects of supplying breeding material of agricultural animals from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan, as well as issues of exchange of seeds of crops, ecological variety tests, and participation in scientific conferences.

In addition, the issue of development of joint educational programs and double-diploma education between agrarian universities of the two countries was raised.