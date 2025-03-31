Ilham Aliyev and Masud Pezeshkian hold phone call on occasion of Ramadan

31 Mar. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian held a telephone conversation today, the president's press service reported.

Pezeshkian extended his congratulations to Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, conveying his best wishes.

The Azerbaijani President, in turn, expressed gratitude for the congratulations and extended his holiday greetings to the Iranian President and people.

President Masoud Pezeshkian thanked President Ilham Aliyev for the congratulations.

During the phone conversation, the sides hailed the dynamic nature of high-level reciprocal visits between the two countries.

The presidents also touched upon the activities of the intergovernmental commission, and the prospects for bilateral cooperation in economic, trade, transport, energy and other fields.