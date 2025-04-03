German President's visit to Azerbaijan concluded

3 Apr. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier concluded his official visit to Azerbaijan yesterday evening.

A guard of honor was lined up for the German President at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, which was decorated with the national flags of both countries.

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was seen off by First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Fariz Rzayev and other officials.

The German president arrived in Baku late Tuesday. This was his first official visit to Azerbaijan.