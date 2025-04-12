Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs hold meeting in Antalya

12 Apr. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met today in Turkey, the Azerbaijani Foreign Minstry reported.

The diplomats held a meeting on the sidelines of Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

"The Parties discussed the current state of affairs in the normalization process following the finalization of the text of the Agreement on Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia," the statement reads.

The sides expressed readiness to continue the dialogue.

The two ministers' previous meeting was held in October 2024 in Istanbul.

The 6th Antalya Diplomatic Forum is underway on April 11-13.